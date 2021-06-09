D.he dispute over the Düsseldorf “multi-storey car park” has been smoldering for a long time, now that the exhibition space of the artists’ association Malkasten is about to give way to a new building, it is on fire again. In the traditional association founded in 1848, there are increasing voices criticizing the inadequate and non-transparent communication of the building project and calling for a pause – before the demolition creates a fait accompli without the alternative of refurbishment ever being put up for discussion.

In the past twenty-five years, the city of Düsseldorf had sponsored an international exhibition program here, the impact of which extended far beyond club life. With its floor-to-ceiling windows resembling an orangery, the extension from the 1950s proved to be an adequate space for contemporary art, especially with its provisional character. At the instigation of the board of directors, the curator Karl Heinz Rummeny recently agreed in writing to the solution for the new building.

The financial needs of the paint box with its highly sought-after properties in the city center such as the spacious, listed Jacobigarten are undisputed. For example, the incumbent First Chairman Robert Hartmann can consider it a success that he and the local Gerda Henkel Foundation have wrapped up a fifty-year long lease in the park. The contract not only flushes annual interest of 35,000 euros into the fund; the respected foundation for the promotion of the humanities also agreed to donate one million euros, with which the “renovation of the other annex buildings” should be carried out (according to a meeting minutes of the paint box from April 2018), including the dilapidated parking garage.

Architect calls for members to have a greater say

Since then, further planning and usage concepts have never been openly discussed, complains architect Frank Mellinghaus, among others. In an interview with the FAZ, the long-time Malkasten member admits that she initially welcomed a new building. Against the background of the Covid-19 pandemic and the massively rising construction costs, it can be foreseen that the previously estimated 2.1 million euros will not be sufficient. It is an imperative of economic reason to seriously examine a renovation before demolition: “The members should be able to decide again about it.” Mellinghaus also complains that there was no internal tender. When another long-standing member of the association wanted to initiate a debate about the complex two years ago, it had to fight for receipt of the membership list at the Düsseldorf District Court.

In the meantime, there is also open resistance on the board of the paint box to behavior that is characterized by threats and within the framework of which tasks and posts are assigned in the manner of a lord of the manor. The parking garage was a non-commercial place that many young artists were interested in, says Conrad Müller, a student at the Düsseldorf Art Academy and recently represented on the board. The plans for the new building, however, indicated that the new rooms could be rented out as often and flexibly as possible. In any case, he could “not understand how you can poke a new building into the Jacobigarten,” Müller told the FAZ

The members’ criticism is directed against the chairman Robert Hartmann, who has been in office since 2000, and who is also a Düsseldorf artist. Upon request, he rejects the allegations as “unworldly or malicious” and puts them in the vicinity of “lateral thinkers”. Drafts for a new building had certainly been presented, “that was not done in secret”. Anyone who predicts rising construction costs is “in possession of a crystal ball”, says Hartmann, at the same time he admits that “if the costs rise, one would have to decide how to deal with them further”. With the exception of the annual membership exhibition in winter, there is not yet a usage concept for the new building. Now, according to Hartmann, it is important to “find partners who will support this”.

The Malkasten would like to be able to resolve the numerous open questions in an open-minded debate. The members who complain about their lack will have to organize themselves better – beyond signature lists – if they want to assert their say.