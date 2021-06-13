The Local Police of Mazarrón arrested a man this Sunday for shooting a young man in a cafeteria in Puerto de Mazarrón. The wounded, of Maghreb origin and about thirty-five years old, was transferred to the hospital with three gunshot wounds to the chest.

According to sources consulted by LA VERDAD, the events occurred after ten at night in a bar on the seafront. Several witnesses explained that “the people were normal, having their drinks at the tables on the terrace. At one point, it has caused a fight in which chairs and bottles were blown up. I have heard up to four shots, and everyone has panicked.

The brawl ended him young man injured and unconscious, Meanwhile he the aggressor took the opportunity to flee along the beach. Various patrols of the Local Police and the Civil Guard traveled to the place. The municipalities mounted a operation to try to arrest the aggressor, who was intercepted in the Rihuete area, explained the cited sources. Then he was taken to the Benemérita barracks.

«The wounded young man had three shots to the chest, he was unconscious and the ambulance has rushed him to the hospital, “said another of the witnesses. The Emergency Coordination Center confirmed that the victim was transferred to the Hemodynamics Unit of the Virgen de La Arrixaca hospital in a “very serious” condition.