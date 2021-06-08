In Argentina, according to the Office for Women of the Supreme Court of Justice, there were 251 victims of femicides registered during 2020, of which 244 were women, six were trans / transvestite women and one could not be identified. In Honduras, 112 women have been murdered this year, according to the Observatory of Violence of the Autonomous University. And in Mexico there are 311 femicides so far in 2021, which caused the irruption of feminist movements in the current electoral process. .

