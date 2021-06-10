







More than 60 countries have adopted the Russian Sputnik V as a vaccine for their population. In Europe, countries such as Serbia and Hungary opted for this inoculation, although it has not yet been authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the European Union of being late in approving the Russian vaccine due to a “battle for money.” Meanwhile, Argentina has started to produce Sputnik V and Brazil, after some hesitation, accepted its importation.