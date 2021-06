© France 24

In China, the authorities are concerned about the low fertility rate of 1.3 children per family registered in 2020. A figure far from the goal that the country set in 2016 to increase its population to about 1.42 billion people. In the United States, the birth rate fell by 4% during the pandemic, reaching 1.6 children per family, the lowest figure in more than a century. And in Spain, the fertility rate fell by 23% in the last year.