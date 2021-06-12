In 2020, Colombia was the country with the most murders of environmental leaders. The main reason for these crimes is usually their fight against industrial projects on their land. In Honduras there is expectation for the trial against David Castillo, one of the alleged intellectual authors of the murder of the emblematic environmentalist Berta Cáceres. And in Peru, during the last two years, at least 100 people have asked the authorities for protection for defending environmental and human rights. .

