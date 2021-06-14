Elite has become the teen drama in Spanish of the moment. It is a fact. Its addictive – and often scandalous – story set in an exclusive private school has captivated those who consider themselves a fan or casual consumer of the series with high levels of suspense.

Therefore, when Netflix announced that his successful production will have a fourth and – for now – fifth installment, his legion of fans could not be more than excited to see their favorite characters returned in their characteristic blue and red uniforms. Now we are about to receive Elite short stories, a prelude to the premiere of the long-awaited fourth season.

In that sense, in a recent interview with eCartelera, Aron Piper (Ander in fiction) He brought us closer to the plot of these intriguing chapters. “Yes, it is true that in season three the issue of the disease did not close well, for my liking, and it did not have a good outcome, which is very normal because it is a very choral series and you cannot close all the plots as we would like. So I think Elite stories is very good for that, to close a cycle ”.

Manu Ríos (Patrick) He also participated in the interview, where he was honest about the filming process. “It has been very complicated due to the COVID issue, of all the protocols that, in addition to a production like this, are followed very strictly. But we have done the best we can and in the end everything has turned out very positive.

Regarding the dynamics of the characters and the love relationships they experience, Piper confessed that although the series includes a somewhat idealistic version, it also explores these situations with touches of reality. “It takes maturity and communication. Jealousy is there. If they are between two, imagine between three or more. But it’s okay to normalize it. “

The poster for the fourth season includes new faces and reveals the actors returning to the intriguing story. Photo: Netflix

For its part, Itzan Escamilla spoke with Los 40 Chile and offered some small previews about what could we expect in Elite 4. “There are going to be many different plots. Nor do we have to reveal but there are going to be relationships that are not only part of them (the characters), but also include the world of adults, more than ever, I think. Yes, it is going to tell the story in a different way ”.