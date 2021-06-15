The Macedonian federation wrote a letter to UEFA on Monday evening asking for an exemplary punishment for the former Interista. The press release arrived today

Controversy at the end of the party. After the outbreak of the Arnautovic case, Uefa opened an investigation: “An ethics and disciplinary inspector was appointed to conduct an investigation into the issue that involved the player”. Austria, on Sunday, obtained their first, historic, victory in the final phase of the European Championships. Not even when, in 2008, he organized the tournament did he manage to take away the satisfaction of a success: in fact, the defeats with Croatia and Germany and the draw (among other things won at the last second) with Poland came. It went even worse in 2016, in France, when the Austrians took only one point in the group with Portugal, Hungary and Iceland.

And yet, although the victory against Macedonia is a historic milestone for Austria, the controversy overshadowed the event. Because the offenses directed by Arnautovic to Ezgjan Alioski have not gone unnoticed. Alaba tried to put his hands in front of his partner’s mouth, but the insults (vulgar and racial addressed to the Macedonian player’s mother) were still heard. And not even Arnautovic’s apologies (“I’m not a racist, I’ll never be”) were not enough to calm the controversy. The Macedonian federation, in fact, wrote to UEFA asking for an exemplary punishment for the former Inter player.

The letter – On Monday evening, through its Facebook page, the Macedonian federation announced that it had sent an official letter to UEFA “in which we ask for an exemplary punishment for Arnautovic. We are always against nationalisms, discrimination and all other forms of offenses that have nothing to do with the values ​​of football. We condemn Arnautovic’s nationalist outburst against Alioski in a clear way ”. The investigation began today. For Austria the post-match against Macedonia was supposed to be a party. In reality, however, the controversy has taken over.

