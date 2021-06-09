Unfortunately, sexist violence continues to monopolize the media. One of the great problems of our society does not stop and the cinema continues to worry about the issue, especially since the impact of ‘I give you my eyes’, by Icíar Bollaín. ‘Solo una vez’ targets the thriller format to describe the movements of a psychologist who works in a personal care service for women who suffer abuse. Her work is not easy, she has been harassed for a few days by the husband of one of her patients while at the center where she collaborates, she tries to help a couple with a complaint that is not entirely clear.

Premiered in the Official Section of the last edition of the BCN Film Fest, the script of the film is based on a play of the same title, written by the playwright Marta Buchaca, who also signs the libretto. Guillermo Ríos Bordón has turned it into images, signing a debut film that tries to escape certain stereotypes. In the main campus it looks Ariadna Gil, that returns to the ring next to Alex Garcia, disturbing in the recommended series ‘Anti-riot’, and Silvia Alonso, one of the most prolific young actresses in our cinema, present in comedies with a pull such as ‘Hasta que la boda nos separe’ or ‘Perdiendo el Este’.

Buchaca has already adapted another of his theatrical works, ‘Litus’, to the cinema, in which Álex García himself participated. The original text has been derived to genre cinema after becoming a film script. The main role defended by Ariadna Gil, a separated mother devoted to her collaboration at the Center for Social Care, is at a crossroads. He tries to help the couple, whose roles García and Alonso defend, eliciting their contradictions, making them see a possible hidden reality. Álex plays a guy who reveals his dark side, his specialty in front of the cameras lately.

“When I read the script for the first time it was shocking to me, but of course he does not know, that he is an abuser”, relates the actor. “This is common, whoever has a problem of this type needs to treat it to know where it comes from, it all begins by recognizing the problem.” We tend to believe that this problem has to do with social class, but “Solo una vez” emphasizes that nothing is what it seems and that “a review is needed in each one of us to see these problems,” according to his co-star. The exposed tragedy invites the viewer to reflect on their own inconsistencies.