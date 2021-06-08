Argentina’s Under 23 team debuted on their European tour on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory against Denmark’s Under 21 team. The goals of Ezequiel Barco and Fausto Vera for the Argentine comeback came in injury time. It was the first friendly for the Olympics.

The U23 lost from 11 minutes into the second half thanks to goals from winger Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United American) and midfielder Fausto Vera (Argentinos Juniors) to start their participation in the ‘Pre-Olympic Match Week’ tournament on the right foot. from Marbella.

Argentina, which will be measured this Friday with Saudi Arabia in this Malaga town, controlled the game against a Denmark Under 21, a team that will also be present this summer in Tokyo. From the start the game was managed by the Albiceleste sub-23: Martín Payero was able to open the scoring after ten minutes after a great combination on the right, although he finished off at the hands of the Nordic goalkeeper.

The Argentine player, Marcelo Herrera dominates the ball.

The set piece was synonymous with danger and Denmark had a hard time catching the ball. Argentina? The owner of the game although she abused the centers to create danger.

Around the half hour of the game, the national team had the clearest with a heads up that Agustín Urzi could not solve. Denmark did not smell the ball and was still retreating in defense.

Ezequiel Ponce, first, and Nehuen Pérez, later, touched the goal again in the first half in which the Argentine Velez player Thiago Almada stood out.

At the restart, the Danish team wanted to give the first blow in a header that passed close to the post, although the Argentine Olympians responded immediately with a magnificent strike from the front that Payero, Argentine Banfield midfielder, crashed on the crossbar .



Bocha Batista gives directions at halftime.

Minutes later, however, a defensive mismatch reversed the game’s script and, on the second attempt, Denmark managed to take the lead with a great definition from Emil Kornvig, who spiked the ball over Cádiz goalkeeper Jeremías Conan Ledesma in the 56th minute.

While Denmark felt more and more comfortable in the game, with everything in the face and a couple more approaches, Fernando Batista moved chips to bring freshness and the changes began to work, but the goal was resisting. There were only ten minutes left until the end of the game.

Thiago Almada had the tie from a direct free-kick in the 87th minute, but Lucas Lund flew to prevent it. But, after so much insistence, Argentina received their award in the 90th minute. The tie came after a penalty that Gaich caused and Ezequiel Barco converted.

Just two minutes later, already in the extension, the Argentine Olympic Team completed its comeback with a header from Fausto Vera that led to the shouts of euphoria from the Albiceleste bank.

The Sub 23 of Argentina will play the second and last friendly of their stay in Malaga against Saudi Arabia, next Friday at 4:00 p.m. at the Marbella Football Center, the same field where they achieved an exciting victory on the day.