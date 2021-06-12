With the arrival of 811,000 Astrazeneca vaccines against the coronavirus that will arrive this Saturday from Mexico and another 934,200 from the same laboratory from the United States, Argentina will reach 20,677,145 doses received to face the pandemic and accelerate the immunization plan.

The 811,000 doses that arrive this Saturday at 8:35 p.m. will be the first shipment released from Mexico which is part of the bilateral agreement that allowed the production of the active principle in Argentina -in the mAbxience laboratory, owned by businessman Hugo Sigman- and the subsequent formulation and packaging in the Aztec country.

That agreement stipulated the arrival to the country of more than 22 million doses in exchange for 89.6 million dollars. After a delay that generated strong questions to the Government, the first batches of vaccines began to arrive at the end of May from the United States, where the laboratory also began to package the active principle produced in Argentina.

Vaccination center at the San Martín Theater. Photo Maxi Failla.

This Friday, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, signed Resolution 2021-1671 that authorized the emergency use of the Convidecia vaccine, of the company Cansino Biologics INC, which allows progress in the agreement for 5.4 million doses.

Vizzotti also announced the arrival of the contract with the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm for which they will be received 2 million doses in June and 4 million the following month.

Vaccination plan

The health portfolio reported that to date they are already vaccinated with the first dose 84.5% of all people over 60 years. If disaggregated by age group, 86% of people between 60 and 69 years old also received a dose, 88% of those between 70 and 79 years old were vaccinated, and 79.5% of those between 80 years old or more were inoculated with at least one dose.

According to data from the Public Vaccination Monitor, the online registry that shows in real time the immunization operation throughout the Argentine territory, until this Saturday 18,853,790 vaccines were distributed, of which 16,102,741 have already been applied: 12,879 .690 people received the first dose and 3,223,051 both.

The 28.38% of Argentines have already received at least one dose against the coronavirus, according to a report based on open data from the Ministry of Health.

The biochemist and data analyst Santiago Olszevicki, author of this report, stated that, from the beginning of the public immunization campaign – last December – until today, the 7.10% of the population already has both doses provided for in the health scheme against the pandemic.

On the other hand, as of last Thursday, Argentina was in the 20th place of the total number of countries that administered the most doses worldwide.

According to Our World in Data, the database that, among other institutions, makes up the British University of Oxford (https://ourworldindata.org/), only five Latin American countries make up the lot of the first 25: Brazil, in 4th place; Mexico, in the 9th; Chile, in 17th; Argentina, in the 20th; and Colombia, at 23rd.

Likewise, Argentina is in the 16th position of the countries in which its inhabitants received at least one dose against Covid-19, and in the 24th of those that received full coverage, according to Our World in Data.

LM