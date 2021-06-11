Unanimously, the Argentine Chamber of Deputies approved in the early hours of Friday a project to guarantee gender parity in state and private media. The objective of the project is to promote gender parity from a sexual diversity perspective in order to eradicate sexist and patriarchal stereotypes.

With 134 affirmative votes, 9 negative and 0 abstentions, the green light was given to the new bill that will have its action in the sound and televised radio broadcasting services of the State and in private operators.

The project promoted by the deputies of the Frente de Todos Gisella Marziotta and Mónica Macha, with the support of feminist organizations such as Latfem and Periodistas Argentinas, seeks that “equity in the representation of genders from a perspective of sexual diversity should be applied to the totality permanent, temporary, transitory and / or contracted personnel, whatever the contracting modality, including management and / or decision-making positions, “reported local media Télam.

It should also “ensure a representation of transvestite, transsexual, transgender and intersex people in a proportion of not less than 1% of the total staff.”

“The media are a reflection of society and in the matter of genders they are being out of time,” said Deputy Marziotta on Thursday, stating that the ideal would be for the media to be integrated “50 and 50” between men and women, both at the journalistic level as an entrepreneur.

Equality in the Representation of Genders in both public and private Communication Services is law! 📺🎙️ It is a historic achievement, driven by women and LGBTI + media workers, to continue advancing in plurality, equality and diversity. https://t.co/cHoKCMNK8p – Eli Gomez Alcorta (@EliGAlcorta) June 11, 2021



“We need more women telling what happens and what happens to us”

The original project was proposed by Senator Norma Durango last year. However, the proposal was limited to state-owned media only. Now the text includes “all communication services operated by state-run providers and privately managed, for-profit or non-profit providers.”

“We need more women telling what happens and what happens to us, writing the information, deciding content and determining priorities and ways to say, what to say and how to say it. We do not want men to speak for us. We want to have a voice,” Durango said. back then.

For his part, the president of the Communications and Informatics Commission, Pablo Carro, assured that “it is not a quota project, nor a parity project. It talks about gender equality and this concept is more powerful and will generate more opportunities. We need more women on media boards “.

So, “it is not that there are more women, which of course there should be, but that there is a gender perspective,” he summarized.

State services are those under the orbit of Radio y Televisión Argentina SE, Contenidos Públicos SE and Télam SE, which must comply with the provisions of the new law.

As for the private sector, it is not so clear how they will proceed to comply with the new law due to a debate generated around the granting of certificates of equality in gender representation, which would allow them to have preferential access in the allocation of the official advertising carried out by the National Public Sector.

Meanwhile, the House also approved by a large majority on Friday the labor inclusion bill for transsexual and transgender people, which now must be discussed and approved in the Senate.

With local media