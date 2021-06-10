Argentines in Paris. What a topic! What an unfathomable source of stories, conflicts, and contradictions! Right where it would seem that the meeting of the nations will provoke coincidence and spiritual union, it is not like that. Stories like that of Sarmiento literally turning into a spirit, the cows traveling in the wineries so that the children of pompous families only drink national products, or that of the Mujica Lainez family spending seasons in Paris just because they support “domestic service” in Buenos Aires. Aires was very expensive.

Even the most recent of the political exiles reproducing a culture of “searching” and the begging into which they had been thrown, pale in comparison to the one that gives rise to this epic tale of Carlos Gamerro, which is unleashed, as occurs in many of his novels, by a national historical fact. And we could broaden the spectrum to “South Americans in Paris,” whose proportion of madness and nonsense remains constant for all nations, from Tijuana to Ushuaia, without blemish.

The truth is that this fact did indeed occur, and once we know it, it floats in our minds and becomes, in some way, a symbol and a mystery. The novel is also an attempt to unravel what symbol it is. And we are not only going to read here the dialectic between inferiority complex and pride to which the subject has us accustomed. Gamerro found him, in his new fiction The cage of the onas, one more layer to the link between center and periphery, to break down that cultural bond.

It was not the least spectacular of those that occurred at the Universal Exposition in Paris in 1889, but its weight is impressive: Argentina, but also Chile, were represented by leather, art and other products of the national industry, as is often the case in this type of event, but also because of a cage that exhibited, before a diorama of a certain Patagonian landscape, a group of Patagonian inhabitants of the Selk´nam culture or, as we call them, Onas.

The same were presented as semi-human or subhuman cannibals and fearsome. They threw meat and food behind bars and they served for the general rejoicing of facing the ultra exotic that a Universal Exhibition supposes.

It is not just a crash of the humanism of that time, but a kind of way of the time. Scandal does not contribute to efforts to understand a culture and its time. Not long before the exhibition, the businessman PT Barnum had created shows in the United States in which he could mix exotic beasts with human beings with some singular attribute that, at that time, put him on the side of curiosity and the monstrous: the bearded woman or identical twins, mixed with elephants and lyrical singers.

And while the practice of the 19th century allows scandal and anxiety, pity and pity are not the paths that Gamerro chose to explore this fact. Rather, he gave the characters what literature can give, a perspective with which history can be enriched: the perspective from the actors themselves.

So that the novel turns into an epistolary novel in parts that follows the alternatives of some employees of the Argentine embassy in France, whom Paris dazzles to fainting, and it is also the story told by witnesses of the hero, a certain “Kalapakte” , who was the only member of the Selk’nam entourage who gets lost in the streets of Paris, and then in the streets of the world, when, full of shame for the affront to human dignity, someone decides to open the door of the cage , as if to give these “Indians” (as their contemporaries call them in the novel) the Sartrean opportunity avant la lettre to deal with their miserable conditions of existence in the Bois de Boulogne.

From that cage with the doors open, another perspective opens, which is that of Kalapakte himself and his return journey to Tierra del Fuego. A series of stories, because it is also a travel novel, that are threaded in what we could call the epistemological limits of the time: from the scientific inconsistencies of Lombroso and the “dead ends” of some knowledge that crossed (as possibly also do it at all times) the data of the empirical with the prejudices of Victorian morality and the mystification of technological progress, up to the advances in knowledge of the land, the poles and even the landslides of the Argentine border whose territory was expanded sacrificing that of others.

For a documentary fiction, Gamerro is a novelist who, contrary to a certain national tradition, investigates, believes in the literary possibilities of the archive and is documented in each of his narratives. What is not a demarcation of boundaries for his novels, on the contrary, is the amplification of his opportunities. One of the chapters is written in the form of sainete, national genre par excellence where, as we know, there was a show of xenophobia, machismo and how much prejudice of the tenement would circulate.

There appear, in the form of a prism, all the themes of the novel reasoned and put on the lips of some of the most stereotyped characters in our literature: the gaucho, the immigrant, the Indian, etc … As if the novel gave the opportunity to see that the negotiations between reality and fiction are much more complex than what is seen at first glance. But since it is also a novel that seeks grandeur, it can construct, as if it were a novel by Tolstoy modernized by the voices that speak, a small intimate scene between two characters who, while exploring their erotic universe, discuss the great texts of anarchism, the Fourier’s theories or the place of modern women in a ménage à trois and in terrorist attacks.

The title of the novel is not by chance, in which a film, then a musical, resonates, in which the adored stereotype of a gay couple is represented. There is almost no chapter where you do not walk on that very debatable edge of what can be shown, what can be seen and what is the critical potential of those who are delivered in sight. What is the difference between an exhibition, a circus, a museum, seen from the perspective of the objectification of the world, for example? To what extent were the pioneers of Patagonia, who made it possible, not its exterminating angels?

One of the most moving parts of the novel has the “Hain” in some anthropological detail. It is about that “festival” of the Selk´nam community that we have news about because we can recognize the school images of men painted in black and white, representing spirits of the community. It is a rite of passage that distinguishes its culture and is also a festival about the meeting of cultures. In trying to understand the festival, we can also recognize another ritual, that of telling stories that, in a way, make the world possible for us, a world, this, ours, full of contradictions, and ghosts, but also of struggles and redemption. And then all the conflagrations dissolve.

As if we could understand the end of literature to narrate lives that are brought back to life. As if we were to say that even when history, society and the world stripped them of everything, their history, their territory, their memory and their people, and reified them as a commodity, literature can restore something fundamental. Although it is very little compared to theft, it can give characters a meaning in their lives, a sense of adventure.

The cage of the onas, Carlos Gamerro. Alfaguara, 480 pp.

