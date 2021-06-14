Argentina drew 1-1 with Chile and here is the unoxuno of Lionel Scaloni’s team in the Copa América debut
Emiliano Martínez (6): Still no luck. He covered a great head-to-head and the play ended in a penalty. He managed to stop Vidal’s shot, but Vargas rebounded him.
Gonzalo Montiel (6): The best in defense. Right on the brand and with good projections in attack.
Lucas Martínez Quarta (3): A party that can condemn him in the future. Loose on the mark and very out of time. The encounter suffered greatly.
Nicolás Otamendi (3): Another who had a bad night. Very bad in the recoil with his partner behind.
Nicolás Tagliafico (5): At times he went well in attack and had good take offs. He committed the penalty that gave Chile the goal.
Rodrigo de Paul (6): Good intentions in midfield. He lacked a greater connection with those above.
Leandro Paredes (5): It was not his best match. He failed to stand out and was replaced.
Giovani Lo Celso (6): When it was on it was brilliant, but it lacked continuity. Good assists in the first half.
Lionel Messi (7): Great free kick and good assists that his teammates could not take advantage of.
Lautaro Martínez (4): The forward’s very weak game. He missed a very clear situation with the game 1-0 and was not accurate. Much more is needed from him.
Nicolás González (6): He lacked the goal to be the figure of the field. Very destabilizing and with several chances to score. He failed when it came to being against Bravo.
Entered
Ángel Di María (5): He always looked for the personal and ended up losing almost all the balls. He entered with enthusiasm but without being decisive.
Exequiel Palacios (5): Little participation in the game in the minutes he entered.
Joaquín Correa (5): Another who cannot take advantage of his minutes on the court. It couldn’t have been important with his game.
Sergio Agüero (5): No scoring chances. He played very little.
Nahuel Molina (5): He entered to play the final minutes.
