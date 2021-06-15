After the last French team friendly before the start of the Eurocup, in which they won against Bulgaria (3-0) jumped the controversy, since Mbappé assured that his partner Giroud did not pass the ball. Therefore, it is no small matter analyze how they are distributed the tables at lunchtime in the bosom of Les Bleus.
And they are chosen conscientiously. The French newspaper Le Parisien, which follows the news to the second of Deschamps, has shelled how they are distributed. There are 4 in total, and being 26 the summoned players for this European Championship, it turns out that there is 6 footballers in 3 of them while in a fourth there are up to 8.
In the most numerous is Giroud himself. In it, players with a lot of weight in the team like Griezmann, Lloris or Varane. The presence of Benzema also stands out, and they are accompanied by the two players of the Bayern Munich, Pavard and Lucas, more Dubois
Next, in what would be table 2, we have to Mbappé himself. As Le Parisien himself points out, the star of the Paris saint germain is ‘protected’ by the team captain, Paul pogba. At that table are two other soccer players from Barcelona (for now) as they are Lenglet and Dembelé. Digne and rookie Marcus Thuram round out the diners
With so many stars in the template, It is worth noting that table 3 is located Ngolo Kanté. The Chelsea midfielder has had a sensational season that could culminate in The gold ball. With him is his partner in the blues, Zouma, and the player of the Seville Koundé. The other 3 were Ligue 1 players until recently. Is about Ben Yedder (Monaco), Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) and the meta Maignan, who played for Lille champion but has signed for the Milan
Finally, for the table 4 there are also tremendous names. Eat or Lemar They are the most prominent, but the two attackers are joined by the veteran Mandanda (third goalkeeper), Tolisso, Sissoko and a ‘recovered’ by Deschamps as it is Rabiot. Anyway, a whole cast of stars.
