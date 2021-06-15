Massacre of Ardea, the words of the lawyer of the Fusinato family on what happened before the tragedy

In massacre of Ardea, which took place in the morning of Sunday 13 June, 3 people lost their lives, 2 brothers aged 9 and 5 and an elderly gentleman. The legal of the Fusinato family, he decided to to clarify well what happened a few hours before the tragedy. He wanted to explain that the father of the little ones had never seen the killer before that day.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The drama took place in one day like the others. Daniel and David Fusinato they had just left their home and were playing at park with their peers.

At some point, however, around 11, Andrea Pignano, 34-year-old boy with problems psychics, he went to that place and started shooting at the first people he met. It hit the two children who were standing playing.

Salvatore Ranieri the man who died at 84, when he saw what was happening, he immediately put in the middle to try to protect them. He wanted to shield his body. However, he failed in his own target and lost his life on the spot.

The killer immediately after his gesture, he is Closed in his home and in the end he is taken his life, with the same gun used to kill the little ones and the lord. The lawyer of the parents of the siblings, Diamante Cenci, wanted specify well what happened in those hours.

Ardea massacre, the children’s family lawyer speaks

There was no discussion between the kids’ dad and the killer. I would like to point out that I have never talked about an execution. The parents of the children did not know the killer and had never seen him before. No contact emerged between the murderer and his victims or acquaintance between them. We hope that the Velletri Public Prosecutor’s Office will clarify everything, including as regards the rescue which according to some witnesses would have arrived 40 minutes after the shooting. The role of Pignani’s mother and sister should also be clarified, why did the man have the gun of his father who died in November?