Ardea massacre, the carabinieri were right there, 5 minutes before the tragedy

The Ardea tragedy could perhaps have been avoided. In fact, it emerged that the carabinieri were right there near that park where two children and an elderly person lost their lives, just 5 minutes before the massacre. The police – we read on the Truth – were carrying out checks on Domenico Fusinato, the father of the killed children, who was under house arrest for an investigation into a drug ring, in which he was recently involved. The killer had time to leave the house with the gun and shoot and then he barricaded himself in the house and killed himself. When the same steering wheel was alerted it was already too late, the U-turn didn’t help save those three lives.

“We recently had an altercation – tells a neighbor of the killer to Corriere della Sera – because he was following me and my wife, so I asked him harshly what he wanted. He replied threateningly: I live here, you have to be calm, be careful how talk. Then I saw him again after the massacre: I stopped in front of his house as if nothing had happened. It was strange, yes, but I never thought it could be dangerous. attention”. The bedroom had become his training ground for preparing to fight with the world. A punching bag, two large dumbbells to lift weights and strengthen the muscles: this was found by the investigators, between the wardrobe and the bed, in the first inspection after the massacre.