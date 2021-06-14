In massacre of Ardea which took place late yesterday morning, Sunday 13 June, I’m new background emerged on the killer Andrea Pignani. In the tragic episode, unfortunately, 2 brothers, aged 9 and 5, and a man of 84, who tried to protect them, lost their lives. He got in the way to avoid getting them hit by bullets.

The killer, immediately after the tragedy, he closed himself in his home. The mother was out and tried to get him to surrender to the police, for a long time. But, in the end, they found him lifeless on his bed.

From the information that some local media made known, the boy suffered from severe psychological problems. In fact he had been discharged alone 10 days ago, from a mental health center.

In addition, he had also been subjected to a TSO, mandatory medical treatment, precisely because of its behavior. In the past it also had threatened the mother with a knife.

The gun he has fired against those people it was from his father, a security guard who died in November 2020. However, Andrea Pignani had none reported possession, just like provides for the law.

Massacre of Ardea, the words of the president Romano Catini

Unfortunately, they lost their lives in this tragic episode two little brothers, called Daniel and David Fusano, 9 and 5 years old. They had gone out to go to play in the park with their peers.

Salvatore Ranieri, the other 84-year-old victim, instead died instantly. He tried to to protect the two children, doing shield with his body. Romano Catini, President of the Colle Romito Consortium, stated on this event:

Why was a mentally disturbed person, repeatedly reported by neighbors for threatening them with a gun, still in possession of that weapon?

CREDIT: FACEBOOK