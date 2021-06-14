Ardea massacre, “He lost his head and shot in the air.” Throat knife and tso

The Ardea tragedy, which cost the lives of three people including two children, could have been avoided. The 34-year-old who shot point blank was in fact known to the local police. Andrea Pignani – we read in the Corriere della Sera – he had brought all his vigilante father’s equipment with him, who passed away in November last year. Everything, including the service pistol, a Beretta model 81, with 7.65 caliber bullets, was kept in the attic. A weapon that has in fact become clandestine, given that the carabinieri find that none of the family members have ever reported its detention or loss. It is one of the aspects on which the carabinieri want to shed light, as well as on the treatments to which Pignani may have been subjected for his psychic conditions. No mental health center, according to Arma investigators, but at least one compulsory health treatment in May 2020 after being blocked by a patrol at his home in Colle Romito for threatening his mother with a knife during a dispute.

The president of the Colle Romito Consortium, Romano Catini, will also be heard, who yesterday afternoon revealed that Pignani yesterday morning «had quarreled with the children’s father. He quarreled with his neighbors, for futile reasons. Since he got here, we knew there would be problems. We had reported it several times to the police. He freaked out and fired into the air. It is an announced tragedy and the carabinieri knew it. “For the investigators it is an” imaginative “story.