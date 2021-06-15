They were hit by one shot each, one in the chest and one in the throat, David and Daniel, the two brothers aged 5 and 10 killed Sunday morning by Andrea Pignani, the killer who then barricaded himself at home and committed suicide in his home in Ardea. And what emerges from the autopsies carried out on the bodies of the two brothers today at the Tor Vergata forensic institute.





For the third victim killed by Pignani, 74-year-old Salvatore Raineri, the autopsy confirms death from a gunshot to the head.

The assignment for the autopsy examination, at the Tor Vergata forensic institute, was entrusted by the Velletri Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has opened a file at the moment against unknown persons on the case. The autopsy on the killer’s body, on the other hand, will take place on Thursday: the toxicological examination will also be carried out for Pignani.