An ARD presenter declared the Greens the winner of the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt. It wasn’t the first time that Wiebke Binder was wrong.

Magdeburg – The forecasts on late Sunday afternoon were already clear. In the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on June 6, 2021, the CDU was the clear winner. It was able to gain significantly, while the other parties either lost votes or gained only slightly.

Nevertheless, the ARD presenter Wiebke Binder came to a curious assessment of the situation. She has, she reports picture, said during an election analysis on Sunday evening: “The Greens are with this evening’s election winners.”

She justified this with the fact that the party “could have significantly improved its result compared to 2016”. The Greens did not even gain a percentage point compared to the previous state election. They came to 5.9 percent, making them the weakest party that made it into the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt.

Now you can also see it this way: The Greens have actually gained votes compared to the last election. Thus, in principle, they can also be called “election winners”. But the wording “election winner” seems at least ineptly chosen in view of the percentage distribution. Whereby this statement should not be exaggerated with a view to the fact that it was a live broadcast.

ARD presenter also asked about a bourgeois coalition of the CDU and AfD

ARD presenter Wiebke Binder named the Greens election winners after the state election in Saxony-Anhalt (archive image) © Michael Kappeler / dpa / picture alliance

Binder caused a scandal in the state elections in Saxony on September 1, 2019. She asked the Saxon CDU politician and today’s Eastern Commissioner Marco Wanderwitz how he felt about a possible cooperation between the CDU and AfD – where, according to the current status, a “bourgeois coalition” would be possible in Saxony. From their point of view, a stable two-party coalition. MDR editor-in-chief Torsten Peuker later called this a slip of the tongue, for which he apologized.

