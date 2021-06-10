ofMarion Neumann shut down

ARD presenter Georg Restle waits in vain for his first corona vaccination – and therefore turns to Jens Spahn directly. He has no praise for the CDU politician.

Berlin – Like Georg Restle, some Germans are currently doing well. The German journalist and television presenter who runs the political magazine monitor in the first head, would like to be vaccinated against Corona. So far he has been waiting in vain for an appointment.

A statement by Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn on Twitter seemed to provoke the ARD moderator in this regard. The CDU politician recently wrote that 46 percent of Germans have already been vaccinated. Around 22 percent would already have full vaccination protection. “If we want to achieve a vaccination rate of> 75%, we have to convince at least 15 million people,” the tweet continued. It was precisely at this sentence that Restle took offense – and turned directly to Spahn.

Because of corona vaccination: ARD presenter takes Spahn hard because of corona vaccination

“Hello Jens Spahn”, the moderator writes on Twitter, “I waited until the prioritization was over and registered with the vaccination center, company doctor and family doctor yesterday. There are nowhere vaccination appointments, at the vaccination center not until the end of July. “Then he explicitly goes into the statement of the Federal Minister of Health:” It is not a question of ‘conviction’, but of your failure. “

Hello @jensspahn , I dutifully waited until the end of the prioritization and registered with the vaccination center, company doctor and family doctor yesterday. There are nowhere vaccination appointments, at the vaccination center not until the end of July. It is not a question of “conviction” but of your failure. https://t.co/Gp2ThvGn1F – Georg Restle (@georgrestle) June 8, 2021

Clear words that Restle has for Jens Spahn’s vaccination strategy. In any case, his announcement to the CDU politician gets some encouragement on Twitter. “In the end, the honest one remains the stupid one. I know some 20- to 40-year-olds who have an appointment with half-clean tricks or who have already been vaccinated, “replied one user to the tweet from the ARD moderator. Another posted a video showing a long line of people waiting. “This is what it looks like in front of a doctor’s office at 7 am (!) When vaccinations are given“ free ”from 12 noon. There can be no question of a lack of conviction … “, it says.

Criticism of Jens Spahn: Not everyone shares the attitude of the ARD moderator on Twitter

But not everyone who reacts to the posting agrees with the TV presenter. “But the numbers still suggest that the situation will be reversed very soon. In July all those who want to be vaccinated should at least be able to be vaccinated for the first time, “is one answer. Another user wrote: “I’m anything but a fan of Spahn, but that’s just not true. Without a priority, I booked an appointment at the IZ TÜ BaWü last week and was vaccinated yesterday. ”

Some users also point out to Restle that he could be vaccinated faster if he wanted to be vaccinated with all the vaccines: “You can get AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson everywhere promptly / immediately.” Jens Spahn himself did not respond to the tweet of the ARD- Moderators. The Minister of Health currently probably has other construction sites – among other things, the Federal Audit Office raised allegations against its corona management. (nema)