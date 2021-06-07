Architecture Kristian Gullichsen was one of the most significant architects of his generation, whose work is rarely known

Kristian Gullichsen naturally used the history of architecture as his material.

In March of the dead Kristian Gullichsen (1932–2021) architecture is not known to the general public, although he was one of the most significant Architects of his generation in Finland. One reason for this is that jobs are scattered, far apart in Europe and at home. The most well-known works in the Helsinki metropolitan area are the churches of Kauniainen and Malmi, as well as the expansion and renovation of Stockmann’s department store.

Kristian Gullichsen’s works are scattered, all over Finland and Europe.

In the provinces, for example, the establishment of the Pori Art Museum on the premises of the old customs and Pakkahuone was done according to Kristian Gullichsen’s plan. The museum was his mother Maire Gullichsen initiatives and this art collection was placed there. Kristian Gullichsen’s remarkable art collection during her lifetime also ends up in Pori.

The Poleeni Cultural Center in Pieksämäki was completed in 1989. In the 1980s, multi-purpose cultural buildings were built in various parts of Finland, of which Poleeni is one of the most significant.

The Poleeni Cultural Center in Pieksämäki has significant works by Gullichsen in the 1980s. The competition was held in 1982, the multi-purpose building with its libraries and theater halls was completed in 1989.

Abroad, the embassy in Stockholm and the Lleida University Library and Cultural Center in Catalonia are Gullichsen’s most important works. There are also some residential buildings in Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and France.

The design of the Lleida University Library and Cultural Center in Catalonia came to Gullichsen as a result of an invitation competition. The house was completed in 2003.

Gullichsen there was considerable detached house production. In the 60s, young architects were interested in standardization and element production.

Moduli225 was a holiday home developed by Juhani Pallasmaa and Kristian Gullichsen for serial production in the early 70’s.

Ahlströmin Puutalo Oy, owned by the Gullichsen family, produced Kristian Gullichsen and Juhani Pallasmaan the famous Moduli 225 holiday home, but production had to be stopped due to technical problems with the material. Some houses are left in Sweden and France.

In the 60s and 70s, young architects became interested in the development of industrial construction.

The most famous of Gullichsen’s detached houses is Berner’s house in Pori, which was later made a few variations elsewhere. Gullichsen also had housing design in Katajanokka and most recently the Olympus houses in Kaivopuisto.

Founded in 1973 by Gullichsen Erkki Kairamon and Timo Vormalan with a joint office called Arkkitehdit ky., and it became one of the most successful offices of the 70s and 90s. The shareholders shared the work naturally and in harmony, as each had their own interests and handprints. Kairamo mainly handled industrial buildings, Vormala housing production and Gullichsen public construction.

The competitions were held together, for example, the repair and expansion proposal of Stockmann’s department store was common, but the implementation remained in Gullichsen’s hands. Polen was developed jointly by Gullichsen and Vormala during the competition phase, but the end result is Gullichsen’s handwriting. After the death of Erkki Kairamo, Gullichsen and Vormala continued with a joint office.

Lleida University Library and Cultural Center.

If there is grown up in Villa Mairea, the parents are the founders of Artek and the owners and management of Ahlström Oy, and Aino and Alvar Aalto close family friends, grows at the heart of Finnish 20th century architecture and cultural history.

Mother Maire Gullichsen was a colorful cultural influencer and patron whose significance is still partly unresolved – we look forward to an independent study of family control from this significant figure in our cultural history.

Kristian Gullichsen started as a young running boy in Alvar Aalto’s office and after a career he got involved in drawing. But at some point, he, like other young architects of his generation, had to distance himself from the superior Maestro, and Gullichsen set out on his own path. The influence of Villa Mairea and Aalto is still visible throughout his production.

Kauniainen Church.

Me has always been interested in Gullichsen’s healthy and, in a sense, self-respecting attitude to the history of architecture.

Postmodernism returned to historicism in the 1970s and 1980s, especially to the often staged quotations of classicism. Postmodernism made it “permissible” to utilize history, and in this way its influence on Finnish architecture was liberating – even though there was not much “pure” postmodernism in Finland.

Kristian Gullichsen designed a small guest house for his mother Maire Gullichsen in an olive grove in Grasse, France in the early 1970s.

If postmodernists returned to classicism, then Gullichsen also drew from the Middle Ages, the Italian Renaissance, and early functionalism, he did so naturally, not as staging or underlining, but as if from subjects from the collective subconscious, as part of a continuum.

Almost all of his public buildings have an enclosed facade, a wall that seems to protect the building facing the street space. Raseborg Castle Wall is one of the sources of inspiration, another by a Danish designer at the Sydney Opera House Jørn Udzonin a house with no window openings on one wall.

The Gullichsen buildings open onto the landscape on the other side with their large windows, in Poleen to the lake. Stone fences built around the buildings over the centuries from stone material found on the site also belonged around the Gullichsen buildings. Villa Mairea’s garden and pergolas can be seen around the houses. Polene also has a fireplace.

Was Gullichsen also a bit of a romantic?

The Finnish Embassy in Stockholm graduated in 2001 from the Gärdet diplomatic district. Gullichsen said he wanted to build a Finnish castle in Sweden, when Sweden has made so many castles in Finland.

No one in the ’80s dared to claim that Gullichsen was a postmodernist and he wasn’t, but still got from the currents of time as if“ permission ”to draw history. He did it in the spirit of modernism, unadorned, as underscores. This natural presence of the historical continuum is one of the most charming features of Gullichsen architecture.

Kauniainen Church was the closest and most successful work for the architect himself. “There was such an obsession that there had to be a long wall that wasn’t full of openings and glasses. A glass wall is not a wall at all – it does not divide space. Only a solid wall can make a space, ”the architect says of a subject that was repeated in his work.

Kristian Gullichsen was blessed in April in the presence of close relatives in Kauniainen Church, its most important building.

Kauniainen church wall.

Who?

Kristian Gullichsen 1932–2021

Parents Maire and Harry Gullichsen.

Graduated as an architect from TKK in 1961.

Initially, he worked in the offices of Alvar Aalto, Toivo Korhonen and Kaija and Heikki Siren.

Together with Erkki Kairamo and Timo Vormala, he founded a design office called Arkkitehdit ky in 1973.

Positions of trust in the Museum of Architecture, the Alvar Aalto Foundation and the Villa Mairea Foundation.

Taught architecture and lectured in Finland and around the world.