A.s Cologne was in ruins, Gottfried Böhm first designed a chapel. From the Gothic parish church of St. Kolumba in the city center, the remainder of a pillar with a Madonna figure had remained, by accident or miracle. The young Böhm, an employee of his father, the church builder Dominikus Böhm, whom Lord Mayor Konrad Adenauer had brought to the Cologne Werkschulen in 1926, initially wanted to leave the pillar standing and then had to move it. It is now not in the center, but on the eastern wall of the octagonal chapel building; in the center under the flat tent roof the altar stands on a three-step pedestal. The congregation sits in the dark little vestibule that Böhm built using rubble stones – as on January 23, 2020, the hundredth birthday of Gottfried Böhm, when Cardinal Woelki celebrated a mass in thanks for the life’s work of the man who owned the second largest church of the Archdiocese built the pilgrimage cathedral of Neviges.

Gottfried Böhm, born in Offenbach, was a soldier in 1939 and released back home in 1942 because of an injury. At the Munich Art Academy he not only studied architecture, but also sculpture. On a ledge of the wall of the chapel Madonna in the Ruins, a bear he created, as, according to legend, protected the patroness of the parish church, a martyr of the third century, watches over.

The Alte Pinakothek by Böhm’s teacher Hans Döllgast is the most famous example of a reconstruction that conserves and integrates the traces of destruction. During the restoration of church buildings, which the family business had to do after Dominikus Böhm’s death in 1955, the difference between the old and the new was clearly marked. As Stefanie Lieb and Hartmut Junker show in their book published by Schnell & Steiner in 2019 about the sacred buildings of the Böhm family, the vaulted ceilings in particular served for this purpose, stagnant cloud landscapes that contrast the rescued tracery with a higher, freer order.

The emancipation of the ceiling

It would be too pious to see the entire work of Gottfried Böhm emerge from the rubble chapel as if from a bud, but the fanned out fabric cover gives something like the very simple idea – more thought than imagination – of the sky tent. In the concrete churches of the sixties, the emancipation of the ceilings goes so far that they determine the shape of the buildings: the sky encompasses the earth, the walls are transformed into elements of a mobile.









The monastery church of Our Lady in Oberhausen, which Böhm built for an order of missionaries the year after his father’s death, displays a statue of the Madonna, in this case neo-Gothic, recovered from the previous building. She stands in front of a corner of the brick building under the flat canopy. Böhm also had prosaic solutions in his repertoire. The white steel grating that closes off the monastery district points ahead to the administration building to which he relocated after the end of the church building boom: the placeholder for a wall, functionality bordering on invisibility.