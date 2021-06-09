Aquaman 2 is one of the most anticipated movies in the DC Extended Universe. Since the beginning of filming, not much more was known about the production, but this has changed with the statements provided by the cast and James wan.

In an interview with The LA Times, the Malaysian filmmaker spoke about the premiere of the film scheduled for December 16, 2022. Specifically, to comment on the medium by which the film will arrive.

“This movie has to be played on the biggest screen in the world and the studio [Warner Bros] He understands it too, ”were his words and fans couldn’t be happier to see the sequel in all its glory.

As recalled, Warner Bros decided to simultaneously release its 2021 films in select theaters and HBO Max. However, it is unknown if this modality will remain in force until after 2022 when the health crisis caused by the pandemic has already decreased.

What will we see in Aquaman 2?

Characters from the depths. Photo: Composition / DC Films

At the moment the plot of the sequel and the new characters involved are unknown. The confirmed actors to date are Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Patrick Wilson (Ocean master) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta).

About its completion, Wan announced in the DC FanDome that the film would have more scenes such as the chase of the creatures of the abyss. “The story takes place in these underwater worlds that can be very scary,” he said.

For his part, Momoa announced that the sequel will be bigger than the previous one and that the effects will be of another level. “I’m really excited about the fans (…) We’re excited to do another one,” he previously told the media.