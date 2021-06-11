When the first Aquaman movie hit theaters in 2018, it was a huge adaptation not only for the fans, but for the filmmakers as well. The film generated, in addition to positive reviews, an approximate gross of $ 1.1 billion worldwide.

This fact motivated Warner Bros. and DC Films to get to work on a second installment. In that sense, James Wan was announced to retake the director’s chair in this new story of the superhero played by Jason Momoa, although we didn’t have a name for this sequel yet.

Now things have changed and Wan himself has used his official Instagram account to give us a new update. The tape got its official title: Aquaman and the lost kingdom. With this, we would not have to wait long for new news about the feature film.

James Wan, director of the film, has shared the news through his social networks. Photo: Instagram / @ creepypuppet

For now, no further details of its plot or what will come for Arthur Curry. However, specialized media have advanced that, in addition to Momoa in the lead, the cast of the film includes Patrick Wilson (King Orm), Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta) and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus).

Likewise, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the film has scheduled its premiere for December 16, 2022.

On the other hand, the aforementioned media has released the Upcoming projects for Warner Bros. and DC Films, which refer to the titles The Batman (March 4, 2022), The Flash (November 4, 2022), Black Adam (July 29, 2022) Shazam! Fury of the gods (June 2, 2023). For their part, Blue Beetle, Batgirl, Supergirl, Green Lantern corps, Static shock and Wonder Woman 3 are also underway.