Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Federal National Council received a government message stating that 22 of the 28 recommendations adopted by the council members regarding the policy of the Ministry of Education regarding school supervision, which is one of the general topics discussed by the Council during the last period, were approved.

The list of recommendations approved by the Council of Ministers, provided that their implementation does not entail any additional financial costs for the federal government, included the development of general federal legislation that governs the principles and foundations of the educational process at the state level and organizes all educational stages, and is in line with the future goals of the state, especially the UAE Vision 2071, and the issuance of A system for the application and requirements of remote study, and the effective application of the unified regulation for the management of student behavior in all public and private education institutions in the country, to ensure the prohibition of physical and moral violence against the student and the teacher or threat thereof, in addition to exempting students of determination from the requirements of some admission requirements in institutions Higher Education.

The list of recommendations included preparing a national plan to attract national high school graduates to study majors and study programs that meet the needs of the educational field, preparing a national program to attract and prepare specialized national training cadres that meet the state’s educational needs, and the need to adopt training programs for teaching staff based on their needs, to be during Official working hours and at their workplace or remotely, and assessing the qualifications of trainers before accrediting them, and measuring that return on the teacher and the learner. In accordance with the list of recommendations, it was agreed to set and apply criteria for selecting teaching competencies that take into account the customs, values ​​and culture of the Emirati society, and to establish a system to track the qualifications of all teachers to work in the country, and it is mandatory to attach a certificate of Hussein biography and behavior of the applicant from his country, and the development of the curriculum, which contributes to refining skills and capabilities. Students, provided that they are compatible and compatible with the environment and society of the UAE and commensurate with the prescribed hours and days of schooling.

The recommendations included measuring and evaluating educational curricula before adopting them through independent international research centers, provided that the evaluation process takes into account the needs of the labor market and the future goals of the state, emphasizing the need to measure classroom and extra-curricular activities that reflect the real capabilities and capabilities of students without relying on external sources, and increasing the number of programs Which deals with the Arabic language in public schools, and obligating private schools to teach social and civic education in Arabic to native speakers.

Parliamentary recommendations included developing and activating field work programs to raise awareness of the Emirati national identity and values, tolerance and coexistence with other global cultures, the need to activate the partnership guide between parents and the Emirati school that ensures the effectiveness and quality of the partnership between the school and parents, the possibility of holding regular meetings remotely, and the importance of activating Transparent and direct communication between the Ministry of Education, the media and various segments of society.

The recommendations included consulting with the spectra of society and federal, local and private state institutions on the general strategy for education before adopting it through opinion polls approved by the ministry, setting a unified system on precautionary measures to deal with any pandemic, global health emergency or natural disaster, training teachers and students on its implementation, and the need for coordination With the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to speed up the construction of integrated school complexes at the state level, and activate subscriptions to the low monthly “internet” packages with service providers, especially for those who have a number of children at different stages, in addition to working on securing electronic educational platforms.