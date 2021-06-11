Appointments Mika Maliranta takes over as director of the Wage Earners’ Research Institute – “I want to fight the bubble of social debate”

Maliranta will leave his current job at KKV, but will continue in his part-time position as Professor of Economics at the University of Jyväskylä.

Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) working as a research professor Mika Maliranta has been appointed the new director of the Wage Earners Research Institute. Maliranta will take up the position in early August.

In addition to being a research professor at KKV, Maliranta currently works as a professor of economics at the University of Jyväskylä. He specializes in economic growth and labor market issues.

Maliranta in the press release, her work as a research professor at KKV is “very fascinating and rewarding”.

“Competition, the functioning of the market and the interests of consumers have always been important themes for me and will remain so. A warm thank you to my KKV colleagues who opened up many perspectives for me and increased my skills, ”Maliranta says in the press release.

Maliranta sees his new role as PT leader as an active social debater. His aim is to promote dialogue in the economic policy debate, to bring research-based content to it and to fight bubbles.

“The economic policy debate consists of facts, theories, arguments and huh. For my part, I want to clarify what is what and to combat the bubbling of social debate. In politics, the need for compromises is growing all the time, but at the same time supply is declining. I want to promote an economic policy dialogue that is independent, understandable, and always respectful, ”says Maliranta.