Apple this Monday kicked off WWDC 2021, the global developer conference that will take place until June 11. Hours before the event began, the profiles of the company’s top executives on social media they had become memojis, that is, in a kind of animated avatars that can be created from scratch by selecting from skin color to hairstyle or accessories. Tens of memojis They have been precisely the public before which Apple employees have announced the new versions of their operating systems: from iOS 15 to iPadOS 15 through watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey. The announced news will be available in public beta (trial version) from July and to all users in the fall.

Facetime

Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, began the event by reviewing the novelties of iOS 15, recalling that in recent months they have “used video calls for practically everything”. For this reason, the apple company has tried to improve Facetime so that they are “more natural and comfortable”, for which it will bring spatial audio to the application.

In addition, FaceTime will incorporate voice isolation, a function that uses machine learning to prioritize the user’s voice and make background noise disappear. As for video, iOS 15 will debut a portrait mode that blurs the background and puts the focus on the main user. As other applications such as Google Meet allow, with iOS 15 you can create links to share FaceTime video calls with other users.

A function called SharePlay will also serve to bring music to a video call and listen to it with all the members. Users will also be able to watch videos together and even share their own screen. But, if there is something to highlight in terms of FaceTime, it is that it will now also be available to Android and Windows users through a web version. This could indicate a change in Apple’s strategy, which often limits the use of its services to users of its devices.

iMessage

Every minute millions of messages are sent around the world from smartphones. On many occasions, some recommendations are lost in the middle of conversations that seem endless. Apple is aware of this. A new iOS 15 feature called shared with you saves all the links that the user receives in iMessage so that you can easily refer to them later.

Notifications on iPhone Manzana

Notification control

Something similar happens with notifications. Sometimes important messages get lost among dozens of notifications from all kinds of applications. Apple has redesigned the notifications so they can be better identified. In addition, users will be able to organize them and give priority to the ones they want. To avoid being disturbed or deconcentrated, the Cupertino company has developed the mode Focus. With it, anyone can indicate if they do not want to be disturbed or if they are sleeping or working. If you choose the latter option, you can set, for example, only work notifications such as emails or messages from Slack to reach you.

Live Text

Another option that can be useful for many users and that is somewhat reminiscent of Google Lens is Live Text. This option allows you to transcribe the notes that are written on a board simply by taking a photo. In theory it works with any image. For example, with those downloaded from the Internet or with a screenshot. The system uses a “deep neural network” to scan photos “system wide”, and can also recognize objects and scenes such as dogs or flowers.

IPhone ‘wallet’ with a hotel key. Manzana

Wallet

So far, the Wallet app (purse) was used to carry on the mobile from train or plane tickets to credit cards. But this could change. Apple ensures that with iOS 15 it will also be possible to carry on the smartphone keys to your car, a hotel room or even your home. In theory, citizens of the United States will also be able to carry their driving license on their mobile. In this sense, the European Union presented its European Digital Identity project last week. His intention is for any citizen or business of the Union to access their personal data through the mobile phone and that through a virtual wallet – these wallet, in English— that governments will be obliged to facilitate society, the idea is that both our individual information and official documents be identified, stored and managed electronically.

Apple Maps

“Apple Maps is the best way to navigate the world,” said Federighi. If a few days ago Google announced the improvements to Google Maps, this Monday it was the turn of the apple company. Apple will also bet on more detailed maps with information on commercial areas, the elevation of the terrain, traffic lights or pedestrian crossings. Also, when the user is going to a destination, the smartphone may send you a notification to advise you to get off the subway.

AirPods

Apple has also announced news about AirPods. The mode Conversation boost It is intended to help the hearing impaired. In addition, users can configure them to receive only priority notifications. The application Look for includes a new proximity view and allows setting a separation alert in case the user forgets them.

Notifications on iPadOS 15 Manzana

iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 will allow you to customize widgets and

WatchOs Manzana

n the home screen of tablets – something that was already possible on iPhones. In addition, it will include a multitasking menu so that the user can work with several applications at the same time. In shared notes, with the new operating system it is possible to mention a user to send them a notification and use tags to later find the content better. A feature called Quick Notes will also allow you to take notes quickly.

watchOS

Among the novelties of watchOS 8, the new operating system for the Apple Watch, it stands out that the application of Dream will include new breathing metrics to try to detect any irregularities. It will also include a mode called “reflect“To do meditation in order to reduce stress and another called”portrait watch face”, Which places a portrait mode shot captured by an iPhone versus the time and date on the clock.

macOS Monterey Manzana

macOS Monterey

Apple has also presented the new version of its operating system for Mac: macOS Monterey. The main novelties that arrive with iOS 15 will also be available on the company’s computers. For example, spatial audio in FaceTime or SharePlay. One of the most striking functions in this case is Universal Control. The user can operate the Mac and the iPad by moving only a cursor and moving with it from one screen to another. With macOS Monterey, the shortcuts also come to the Mac. A shortcut is a quick way to perform one or more tasks with the apps. For example, the user can create a shortcut “time to surf” that gives the approximate time of arrival at the beach and opens a playlist for surfing. Until now this was only possible with iOS and iPadOS.

Apple prepares privacy improvements for Siri and email At the event, Apple has once again insisted on the importance of safeguarding privacy. Some emails allow senders to collect information such as whether the recipient has opened them or where they are. Apple has launched “mail privacy protection”, a feature that hides the user’s IP address, location and whether he opens an email. The user may also check with which third-party applications a specific app is related to. In this sense, there are also news regarding the company’s voice assistant. There are 600 million devices that use Siri every month, according to Apple. From now on, in theory, all the audio will be processed on the device itself.

