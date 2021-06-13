The American Apple was once again the company with the largest market capitalization in the world, While the Chinese ByteDance, owner of Tik Tok, tops the list of unicorns, according to the Global Top 100 companies by market capitalization study by the consulting firm PwC.

In early 2020, when the pandemic took control of the global economy, the world’s largest companies and suffered significant reductions in their market values ​​and the capitalization of the 100 leaders as of March 2020 decreased 15%.

PWC report analyzes position of the 100 leading companies worldwide, highlights the most important changes in the list and performs a comparison by market capitalization between March 2020 and March 2021.

Based on this, it is evidenced that the market capitalization of the top 100 leading companies increased 48%, from $ 10.3 trillion to $ 31.7 trillion.

Tik Tok maintains its position as the most valuable unicorn. AP Photo

The main findings of the study indicated that the market capitalization of the top 100 companies in the world increased 48% during the year to March 2021: a record $ 31.7 trillion.

According to the expectations, The United States still leads the list in terms of market capitalization and number of companies, with 59 companies accounting for 65% of the total market capitalization.

All the regions and countries that make up the ranking had a relative increase in the market capitalization of their companies.

Leadership Apple

Apple regained its leadership as the world’s largest company by market capitalization, with a value of US $ 2.4 trillion, followed by Saudi Aramco, in second place and Microsoft, in third.



Microsoft ranks third, below Saudi Aramco, Photo REUTERS

Amazon’s market capitalization increased 61%, supported by the growing “stay-at-home economy” seen throughout 2020, although it did not advance from fourth place.

Tesla increased from US $ 96 billion in March 2020 to US $ 641 billion in March 2021, a resounding 565% increase and an outlier in the top ten.

In relation to performance by sectors, the study shows that technology is still the largest in terms of market capitalization, reaching US $ 10.5 trillion.

Top 100 Tech Companies experienced a 71% increase compared to their value as of March 2020, led by Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook.

On the other hand, in the commodities and industrial materials sectors, they outperformed others on the list, while the poorest performance was found in the health, energy and utilities sectors.

Regarding the performance by countries, The United States leads the list with 59 companies in the top 100, accounting for 65% of the total market capitalization, followed by China and Saudi Arabia., while the United Kingdom experienced the greatest change in terms of the number of companies in the global ranking.

Finally, like the global ranking of the 100 leading companies, the United States leads among the 100 “unicorn” companies, accounting for about half of the list in terms of number of companies and value.

But it is Chinese internet company (and TikTok’s parent company) ByteDance that maintains its position as the most valuable unicorn, with a valuation of $ 140 billion, (an increase of 87% from March 2020).