A new conflict broke out in the last hours between Tim Cook, Apple CEO, and the company’s employees: the technology giant decreed the end of the home office in September and the forced return to face-to-face work in Cupertino, a measure that received immediate rejection from the workers.

These days, employees they were receiving an email from an official account informing them that in September they must return to the offices of the company three days a week. They will be able to telework for two weeks to complete a year.

And although the CEO mentions recoiling Covid-19 contagions as one of his reasons, employees feel that they were not taken into account in making that decision.

The decision has not gone down well with a large part of the staff, who have complained both publicly and internally. As, Thanks to teleworking, they have reached such a high level of family and personal conciliation that many will leave if they have to return to work from their offices.

Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino will be repopulated in September. AFP photo

A letter that circulated internally and that reached the hands of The Verge indicates that “over the past year we have felt little heard and even, at times, ignored”.

Among other points, they demand that the home office remain an option indefinitely.

Workers’ drive to operate remotely is not just about individual issues. They also believe that it is a more inclusive and much more environmentally friendly way.



Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. (Photo: AFP)

They demand reports of all these types of issues before making a decision and ask that they be taken into account or there will be a number of significant casualties. Since many are willing to resign if the company does not give in its position.

“Apple’s policy on flexible remote work, and communication around it, have already forced some of our colleagues to resign. Without the inclusiveness that flexibility affords, many of us feel we have to choose between a combination of our families, our well-being, and feeling empowered to do our job, or be a part of Apple.

Tense calm

For their part, the directors of the company have not returned to pronounce respect, but there will certainly be quite important negotiations in the coming months.

There are already several high-level technology firms that are having this problem as vaccination progresses in the first world.

And it is that companies have begun to reverse their telework options and many of them They have opted for a hybrid model that, in many cases, such as Apple’s, workers consider insufficient.

There are others that do not directly offer the possibility of teleworking and they have asked a good part of their staff to return to the offices every day of the week.

According to the Best Practice Institute 80% of managers want their employees to return to the offices compared to only 10% of workers.

This is something that seems to be a need for more skilled workers. According to the Business Talents Report, only 18% of current students value teleworking as something important when looking for a job, the rest are indifferent.

SL