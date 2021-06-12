For the first time, Apple allows its users to choose between updating the system on iPhone phones, without forcing them to do so, as was the case in the past.

The company decided that the option was up to the user to stay on iOS 14 instead of forcibly upgrading to iOS 15, but it would only send security updates.

Also, it is expected that Apple will use this method in upcoming updates with all devices as well, instead of making the device not get updates completely, according to the Arab Technical News Gateway.

And Apple started several years ago updating old phones with security updates only, so the new system works in a similar way.

Also, the company could allow users to stay on iOS 15 next year, as iPhone 6s devices stop getting upcoming updates.