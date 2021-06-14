Apes Revolution – Planet of the Apes: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, June 14, 2021, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Apes Revolution – Planet of the Apes, a 2014 film directed by Matt Reeves, will be broadcast. This is the eighth film in the series of Planet of the Apes started in 1968 based on the 1963 science fiction novel of the same name by Pierre Boulle and the second film in the reboot series started in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 2026, ten years after the events recounted in the previous film, the human population of planet Earth was decimated due to the spread of the ALZ-113 virus, designed to treat Alzheimer’s disease, but proved deadly to humans and capable of to increase the intelligence of the monkeys. In this desolate and dystopian environment, the evolved chimpanzee Caesar has managed to free and reunite many other members of his species, organizing a colony in the redwood forest of Muir Woods and living in harmony with his tribe. One day, Blue Eyes, son of Caesar, and Ash, the son of the chimpanzee ex-alpha male Rocket, as they move through the woods, meet a human by chance. The panicked man fires a bullet in Ash’s shoulder, then calls the rest of his group, led by a scholar named Malcolm, while Blue Eyes yells for help to the monkeys. The small group of survivors are surrounded by the furious monkeys, but Caesar persuades his companions not to attack and simply orders Malcolm’s group to leave his territory. The humans return to the virus survivors’ fortress, located in the ruins of San Francisco. Koba, the scarred bonobo who still holds a grudge against humans for the experiments they subjected him to years earlier, suggests that Caesar travel to San Francisco to give an ultimatum to the survivors. So the next day the army of monkeys shows up at the gates of the fortress of humans, from which Malcolm emerges, and Caesar strictly establishes that no human should dare to approach his tribe, and is willing to fight if necessary …

Apes Revolution – Planet of the Apes: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of Apes Revolution – Planet of the Apes, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Andy Serkis: Caesar

Jason Clarke: Malcolm

Toby Kebbell: Koba

Gary Oldman: Dreyfus

Keri Russell: Ellie

Keir O’Donnell: Finney

Kodi Smit-McPhee: Alexander

Enrique Murciano: Kemp

Kirk Acevedo: Carver

Judy Greer: Cornelia

Karin Konoval: Maurice

Terry Notary: Rocket

Nick Thurston: Blue Eyes

Doc Show: Ash

Jocko Sims: Werner

Jon Eyez: Foster

Streaming and tv

Where to see Apes Revolution – Planet of the Apes on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – June 14, 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it.