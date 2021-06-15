This Sunday a prolonged reflection occupied the final stretch of the 12th. special session of the General Council of IEEM, in which the 30 delegations of proportional representation were assigned, resulting in 13 men and 17 women, after in this electoral process the contending political parties had to nominate the same number of men and women considering blocs of competitiveness and despite this, many men, even being in the low competitive blocks, managed to triumph with the citizen support that defined their preference.

Quite a provocative discussion and even more so the closing of the issue by the Provisional President Counselor of IEEM, Laura Daniella Durán Ceja, who took some time to explain to the audience that it would be desirable for the Chamber of Deputies to be composed of a principle of relative majority and another principle called proportional representation; had a perfect parity applying new criteria in the allocation of multi-member and first minority positions and proposed an allocation exercise to be applied immediately and not in three years.

He suggested that National Action would have to do without a place on the list, just like the PRI.

In the case of the PRD it is impossible, he said, since all the winners are women.

In the case of the Labor Party, the proportional representation list could not be filled either, since they would have to occupy the first minority again.

In the Green pure women; in the case of Movimiento Ciudadano, we would also have to occupy the first minority.

According to his calculation, the Morena political party would have to look for alternation and somewhere on the list.

And New Alliance, finally, pure women.

Although it recognizes at the end of the intervention that indiscriminately generating a place, could lead to inequity among those who also have a place that had been previously registered, either by the proportional representation list or those who have an electoral force within the country. their districts, I have a latent question: What did all this prospective do?

Are you suggesting that something more could be done to get closer to 50/50 in the integration of the Legislature and to accommodate the first minorities, without having to wait for the rules that exist today to change?

Could it be that some of the people who did not reach a position, with that reasoning of the President Counselor, could still try some resource to recalculate the assignments?

Several voices were coincident within the Council in the sense that this should be a topic for legislative discussion in the future, not the Electoral Institute, which by the way is recognized for a good job, but while there is time for challenges we will see if the courts do not reach no controversy.

Everything is for parity.

Oscar Glenn

@OscarGlenn