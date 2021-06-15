Javier Perea among the founders of Smart Protection, Manuel Moregal and Javier Capilla, on the right. Myst

The story of Javier Capilla and Manuel Moregal is from a movie: two university students with the idea for a start-up that in five years collect 20 million dollars of investment with the support of a mentor and the star appearance of Antonio Banderas. Its premiere could be on a digital platform and it is certain that hackers would illegally offer its free download from some corner of the internet. This illicit market is just against which these entrepreneurs are fighting from Smart Protection. Its job is to detect counterfeits of digital assets or brands and kill them. They radiograph the open sources of the internet and accumulate information for the elimination of links, counting on the trust of Google, Facebook, YouTube and other giants. His clients include Warner Bros, Netflix or Movistar, firms such as Pikolinos, Unión Deportiva Las Palmas or Ediciones SM and DJ Alan Walker. In their first five years of life they have billed five million euros – 1.7 in 2019, the latest data available. Their balance is still in the red, although they hope to balance it in 2023.

The Smart Protection embryo was born in 2014 from a business plan prepared for a subject in the Industrial Organization Engineering career, at the University of Cádiz, where Capilla and Moregal were studying. They were fixed in the library: they wanted to approve, but also to make a reality the project to eliminate pirated audiovisual content links. They did it. So they called the big producers in the United States. “They liked the product, but nobody wanted to be the first to try it,” recalls Capilla. They decided to change their objective. They did a study on a real case: how piracy was affecting Automaton, film produced by Antonio Banderas. The report shocked its director, Gaby Báñez, who facilitated an appointment with the actor. They had 20 minutes to show him the numbers, but the talk lasted two hours and Banderas became his first customer.

The man from Malaga opened the doors of Hollywood to them and they began to grow there. Also at home, especially since 2016, when Movistar + hired them to protect their content. In addition, he proposed that they be part of Wayra, Telefónica’s business accelerator, where they changed their original name —3Ants— to Smart Protection. In 2017 they launched their first investment round: they received 750,000 euros and Javier Perea, their current CEO, from Big Sur Ventures, joined the team. “Your experience [en los años 90, Perea creó el primer antivirus español, Anyware, y luego llegó a ser vicepresidente de Intel Security en Europa] it gave the company another level, ”says Moregal. “You have to rely on the best people to grow: the team is essential for success,” emphasizes his partner. That summer there were a dozen employees and today there are already 152, 60 of them incorporated in the last semester. They expect to close 2021 with almost 200 workers and a recurring turnover of ten million. They plan their next jump in 2022, with a new round of investment and the opening of an office in the United States. Today, from Madrid, they already work in 30 countries.

The company established itself in the audiovisual world protecting films, series or live events such as Champions League matches and Formula 1 and Moto GP races. They also safeguard content from the large digital platforms and the majority of soccer leagues in Latin America. In the last three years, the firm has moved towards protecting brands so that they lose as little as possible to fraudulent sales. Through a series of indicators – from price to marketplace or the origin of the seller – find out who sells on-line counterfeits of shirts, footwear, watches or any other product. Even drugs, as they tracked down at the beginning of the pandemic. “We are like a counterfeit antivirus,” says Javier Perea. They work with giant companies, but also small ones. “Anyone can fake a product and send it to your home from anywhere in the world. That can be fatal for the big ones, but also for small creators. And we can help them ”, he adds. A study by the company shows that four out of every five SMEs suffer from counterfeiting and brand abuse. All its processes are automatic, although sometimes they require the approval of the client.

The great asset of the start-up it is the backing of giants like Facebook, Amazon or Google —only there they have already eliminated more than 15 million links— that have granted them trust certificates, something that only fifteen firms have in the world. This allows them to directly delete illegal content on search engines and social networks. Each day, in addition, they issue about 10,000 requests to sales platforms, domain providers or hosting companies to remove links where counterfeits are offered. A work legal tech that takes them fractions of a second avoiding long bureaucratic processes. In the midst of the explosion of digital commerce, the engineers who join the team in the coming months will reinforce the artificial intelligence department and the department of machine learning. Its objective is that the information captured is also translated into useful content for its customers, who can better control their reputation by knowing who sells their products or where and how they do it.