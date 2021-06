June 13, 2021CommentRecent

“Let Antón Castillo teach you to be a good dictator … Antón, with his 13-year-old son Diego following in his bloody footsteps, has Yara’s future firmly in his hands. Ubisoft shares an extensive new look at Far Cry 6 where we learn more about its antagonist, played by Giancarlo Esposito. Far Cry 6 will hit stores on October 7 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Stadia.