The telephone company, according to what is learned from Sole 24 Ore, appealed to the Antitrust against Sky, questioning hers match campaign addressed to subscribers of Sky football in early May. Sky, at that time, wrote: "At the moment, the context of Serie A TV rights remains of great uncertainty and we have therefore thought about some initiatives: we have decided to reset the cost of the Sky Calcio package for three months, from 1 July as of September 30. ”Communication that - according to the thesis supported by Tim- results misleading: it is in fact misleading to speak of "great uncertainty" since, since the end of March, "the assignment of Serie A rights to Dazn became clear to everyone", he underlines The sun 24 hours. A statement therefore that would only have generated confusion among Sky customers, disorienting them with respect to the possible choice of switching to Dazn or even to a Tim that invested 340 million per season in the operation, out of the 840 put on the plate by Dazn, with the goal of exploiting the leverage of football and Serie A to increase the customer base, he specifies the newspaper.

After Tim's appeal to the Antitrust, the Sky's answer it was not long in coming: “Sky, having taken note of the opening of a proceeding by the Authority - declared al Sole 24 Ore - is confident that it has acted in the full interest of customers. The information campaign put in place was in fact aimed at giving subscribers timely and transparent communications, well in advance of the start of the Serie A championship of the 2021/22 season. The campaign included information about the new football content available to Sky subscribers, including the Bkt series, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and the three matches a day of Serie A, as well as a commitment to reset, for the months of July, August and September, the cost of the Football Package, for both existing and new subscribers ". While from Agcm and Tim no comments yet.