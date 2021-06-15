It could be the end, but in this EURO is the starter. Germany Y France, the last two world champions will cross swords tonight at the Allianz Arena Munich in the first big date of the tournament (follow the game live on AS.com). And despite being his debut in the competition, the shock is already vital for both combined. For the world champion, because you will have to test that you are capable of carrying the weight of the favorite poster. And for the Mannschaft, because he wants, must and needs to test that after years of uncertainty it may be a favorite again.

A priori, the looks of the 14,000 fans that will meet at the Bavarian Coliseum will focus on the Gallic attack. Normal. Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema (It seems that his knee will allow it) are the trident that threatens the one who is still considered the best guadameta in the world: Neuer. Kanté will be the lung of a France that, yes, has to show that it is able to focus attention of their egos in a common goal. The recent controversy behind Giroud complaints, hinting that you would like Mbappé will look for him more, have not gone unnoticed in the Mannschaft. The lack of unity seems to be the Achilles heel Gallic. And Germany already knows where to aim.

Especially since those of Löw, facing his last big appointment as a coach, they do not stop emphasizing that the great german feats they were always the fruit of great collective efforts. To do this, Löw even reversed his decision from veto to veterans like Boateng, Hummels and Müller after the 2018 World Cup failure to now return to lean on experience of the last two. Kimmich will return to side to stop Mbappé, Kroos will take the lead and, above, everything indicates that Havertz left out of the eleven to Sané. There is talent to spare, even if Goretzka, touched, does not arrive. Not to mention the competitive gene that it carries in its DNA. It is not a final. But yes.