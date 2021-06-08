Testing for antibodies after vaccination against coronavirus with EpiVacCorona can be done in commercial laboratories. website Rospotrebnadzor on Tuesday, June 8.

“Testing to assess post-vaccination immunity is already available in the laboratory service“ Helix ”, in the near future the networks of laboratory diagnostics“ Gemotest ”and“ Citylab ”will be connected to the project,” it was reported.

In the future, the network of commercial laboratories will expand, noted in Ropotrebnadzor.

Post-vaccination immunity should be assessed no earlier than 42 days after the first vaccination. It is recommended to have a certificate of receipt of vaccination against COVID-19 “EpiVacCorona”.

Earlier, on May 24, it was reported that a study of EpiVacCorona among vaccinated employees of Rospotrebnadzor showed that 95.8% of those vaccinated did not get sick upon contact with the source of infection. This, as indicated in the department, demonstrates the protective activity of this drug.

In turn, Rinat Maksyutov, director of the Vector Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology, announced the center’s intention to apply to WHO for approval of the EpiVacCorona vaccine. Maksyutov said that the demand for the vaccine remains very high.

A drug called EpiVacCorona, developed by the Vector Research Center, has become the second coronavirus vaccine registered in Russia. This happened on October 14, 2020. In total, four drugs for coronavirus are currently registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

