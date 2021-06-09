W.Since the Berlin doctor Najeeb Al-Saidi, who promotes corona vaccinations, has spread anti-Israel posts on Facebook, the federal government has stopped a promotional video for vaccinations with him. The “Bild” newspaper reported. A government spokeswoman told the newspaper: “The statements made by Dr. Al-Saidi on his Facebook account was not known at the time the video was recorded and published. “The video will not be further distributed.

According to the report, there are entries on the man’s Facebook profile calling for the expulsion of Jews from the Middle East. He also distributed propaganda photos of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed arm of the Hamas terrorist group.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert temporarily posted the vaccination advertising video on his personal Twitter profile. The corresponding tweet was deleted, reports “Bild”. The German-Muslim author Ahmad Mansour told the newspaper that it was “unprofessional” that the government had “not even bothered” to check the doctor’s Facebook profile.