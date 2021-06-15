The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was an important series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Throughout six episodes, we saw Sam Wilson becoming the new Captain America of the franchise.

Following this, Marvel Studios announced the fourth film of the patriotic superhero with Anthony Mackie as the lead and fans couldn’t be more excited about the new elements that the actor will bring to the table.

How long will Antonhy Mackie be Captain America?

“He will make the fourth Captain America movie, but I am clear that I do not want to be a 55-year-old superhero, so I have a period of between six and eight years ahead of me,” the 42-year-old actor explained in an interview with Variety.

Immediately afterwards, he stressed the importance of the last monologue of his character in the series: “That is the moment when he becomes Captain America. And what will you defend? Sam was a soldier, he cares about his teammates, he is a counselor, not a person who runs away from problems ”.

The new Captain America had fans but also detractors. Photo. Disney Plus

“For me his superpower is his empathy. That monologue showed that if one is mistreated, it is everyone’s fault. And that was the main reason that moved the new Captain America, he is not a ‘Capi’ for some, he is one for all ”, he concluded.

Sam Wilson’s monologue that did not see the light

“One thing I wanted to put at the end of the monologue, and it was scrapped, was that if we’re going to ‘make America great again,’ the Americans have to do it. And it doesn’t matter what your race, creed, color or sexuality is. You are an American. And that’s what I think the new Captain America captures. “