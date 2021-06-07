The climatologist Leonardo De Benedictis announced that there will be little presence of rains, which will be weak and isolated, similar to what happened last week.

For this Monday and Tuesday the weather will be stable throughout the country, except in the NEA and mountain regions.

Moving on to Wednesday, the conditions will remain the same except in the center-east of the country where the circulation of the east wind will bring humidity and cloudiness over Buenos Aires and Entre Ríos. But they will be only weak rains, with scarce accumulated.

On Thursday the weather will be the same, with the rains that will be concentrated in the eastern margin of the country, however, the values ​​will be marginal.

On Friday, the wind will rotate to the south and the humidity will be removed, which will lower the temperature.

For the weekend it will also be stable throughout the country, which during the week the accumulated rains will be very low.