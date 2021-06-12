Ubisoft has suffered another leak for one of its games, this time DLC for the upcoming Far Cry 6.

A video advert was spotted by fans playing on YouTube, and although Ubisoft has issued copyright claims in a bid to scrub the leak from the internet, it’s readily available.

Eurogamer News Cast: E3 2021 predictions special!

According to the advert, the Far Cry 6 season pass lets you play as villains from previous Far Cry games. Vaas from Far Cry 3 is shown, as is Pagan from Far Cry 4 and Joseph from Far Cry 5.

Each character’s name is prefaced by the phrase “you are”, so, “you are Vaas”.

Just a couple of hours ago, Ubisoft suffered a damaging leak – via Nintendo’s official website – that revealed Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Switch. I imagine the company is having crisis meetings as we speak.

Ubisoft’s E3 briefing is set for 8pm UK time tonight.