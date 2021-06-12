Another leak from Ubisoft appears and the article has spoilers, so do not read if you do not want to know more.

A few hours before the first event of E3 2021 takes place, which will open with the conference Ubisoft Forward, another video game has been leaked. In this case, a new game of a known saga has been announced by mistake after the massive shipment of some emails ahead of time. Keep in mind that, from here, there are spoilers for the video game, so read on only if you want to see what it is about.

What has pointed Eurogamer, The Riff Repeater has shared an email that the guitar brand Gibson has shipped ahead of schedule. In it, it is announced Rocksmith +, a new guitar learning game that looks like it will be released in closed beta today. Based on this information, we will need a subscription to be able to enjoy the title.

Rocksmith + is a learning subscription service of interactive music that seeks to facilitate guitar mastery. The set will feature guitar models from Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer. We can connect our guitar to have feedback on our technique in real time, we will control the rhythm of the songs to improve our rhythm and there will be a library of songs that will be expanded.

This is the second major leak by Ubisoft before the event, following the announcement a few hours ago of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, following a mistake by Nintendo when publish it on your website early. Remember that the Ubisoft conference will begin at 9:00 p.m. and you can follow it directly with 3DJuegos on our YouTube channel.

