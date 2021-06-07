Aena continues to lose in the courts the battle it has maintained with the tenants of its airport stores over the collection of rents since the pandemic broke out. The Court of First Instance number 39 of Madrid has decided to maintain the precautionary measures requested by Dufry, the Swiss company that operates the old duty-free shops known as duty free, according to the car to which this newspaper has had access.

The ruling maintains the suspension of the collection of the 2020 rent, which adds up to around 320 million euros from the Duty Free, Duty Pay and Retail stores, the execution of guarantees given in guarantee of the contracts and the deposit of 27.47 million euros imposed on Dufry to respond to the damages that his request may cause to Aena.

The measures were adopted last March without granting a hearing to Aena as a defendant, within the judicial procedure initiated by Dufry, who requested the modification of the current contracts with Aena due to the effects of the pandemic at Spanish airports.

After knowing the order, Aena has announced that it will appeal it before the Provincial Court of Madrid, according to a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV)

The company chaired by Maurici Lucena explains that this order of maintenance of the precautionary measures does not prejudge the merits of the lawsuit filed before the same Court of First Instance number 39 of Madrid by Dufry, which requested the modification of the contracts currently in force between both parties to adapt them to real passenger traffic at airports, which fell by 76% in 2020.

The manager of the Spanish airports estimates that the decision in the first instance on the merits of the matter will probably be adopted by this court throughout the next 2022.

The ruling against Aena is in addition to those previously obtained by the Areas and SSP groups – both main catering operators in large airports, such as Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat – which also obtained the precautionary suspension of the payment of rents. for 154 million, with which the company chaired by Maurici Lucena has stopped entering 474 million euros just for these three clients, the ones who bill the most for rent.

Dufry and its Canariensis subsidiary for Canary Islands airports had to face a bill in 2020 of 384 million euros for rentals. And although it paid 68 million for the variable income, which is linked to sales, it rejected Aena’s proposal to disburse an additional 98 million to settle the bill, which would have meant a reduction of 57%. By rejecting his offer, the airport manager turned the receipt for the total amount and now had to execute the guarantees that guaranteed that RMG, but the court order prevents him from doing so.

Aena proposed to the plaintiffs in January 2021 -as well as to the rest of its tenants- an agreement that entailed a reduction of more than half (56%) of the guaranteed minimum rents (RMGA) in the contracts during 2020.

The company that exploits the duty free It understands, like the rest of the lessors that rejected Aena’s discount offer, that the RMG bill should be adjusted to the fall in air traffic of more than 75% in the past year, so the proposed discount was insufficient.