Nicaraguan Police confirmed this Tuesday the arrest of the presidential candidate Juan Sebastian Chamorro and he became the fourth opposition leader arrested in recent days.

As reported by the authorities through an official statement, Chamorro “is being investigated for carrying out acts that undermine independence, sovereignty and self-determination, inciting foreign interference in internal affairs and request military interventions“.

In addition, he is accused of “organizing with financing from foreign powers to carry out acts of terrorism and destabilization; propose and manage economic and commercial blockades and of financial operations against the country and its institutions; to demand, exalt and applaud the imposition of sanctions against the State of Nicaragua and its citizens, and injure the supreme interests of the nation. “

Shortly before his arrest, the leader of the Citizens for Freedom Alliance had condemned the arrest of Félix Maradiaga, who confirmed that he is being investigated for financing and intellectual authorship of the alleged coup d’état that would have been attempted through anti-government demonstrations. that took place in 2018.

“My strongest protest at the arrest of Felix, who it is illegal and arbitrary. Those responsible for these abuses will be condemned in a Nicaragua in justice, ”Chamorro wrote on his official Twitter account.

The opposition Cristiana Chamorro is under house arrest. AFP photo

In turn, they are also investigating him for his activities at the Institute for Strategic Studies and Public Policy (IEEP), which has been dissolved since December of that same year, reports the Nicaraguan newspaper The Press.

The National Police detailed in a statement that Maradiaga is also “being investigated for carrying out acts that undermine independence, sovereignty, and self-determination, incite foreign interference in internal affairs and request military interventions. “

He is also accused of “organizing with financing of foreign powers to carry out acts of terrorism and destabilization, “added the police.

Pre-candidate for the Blue and White National Unity (UNAB) coalition, the opponent explained that the accusations are “a sum of several things”.

He explained that the questions from the Prosecutor’s Office had a special impact on his “international activism” in organizations such as the Organization of American States (OAS), or the United Nations Security Council, as well as the reasons for their trips abroad.



Also opposition candidate Arturo Cruz was arrested on Saturday. Photo DPA

The other arrests

In addition to Chamorro, the opponents Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz and Félix Maradiaga were detained in recent days, all of them based on the Law of the Rights of the People.

The four intend to stand in the presidential elections on November 7, in which Ortega seeks a new – and controversial – reelection for a fourth consecutive term.

The first, daughter of former President Violeta Chamorro, is under house arrest for a alleged money laundering crime.

In recent weeks, criticism of the Ortega government for what they consider a persecution of opposition politicians and the media spread to the international level.

The United States and the European Union demanded the release of Chamorro and the rest of “political prisoners” so that free and fair elections can be held.

Source: AFP and DPA

