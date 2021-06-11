The campaign of vaccination in Spain continues to advance at a remarkable rate. If the inoculation record was broken on Thursday (624,261 vaccines), just 24 hours later this figure has been exceeded: 654,232 doses have been administered, the highest figure posted in a single day.

In global numbers, 12,250,002 citizens have the complete guideline, 25.8% of the population. For its part, 20.963.619 Spaniards have already received at least one puncture from one of the serums authorized, which corresponds to 44.2% of the country.

Evolution improvement

This increase in immunized is reflected in the numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. According to the latest Health report, there have been 4,142 infections and 36 deaths. Regarding the accumulated incidence, it continues to decrease and stands at 108.46 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

The communities with the worst data are La Rioja (200.05), Andalusia (188.14), Euskadi (165.86), Melilla (114.84), Navarra (129.01), Madrid (115.96) and Aragon (119.98). On the other side of the scale are Balearic Islands (42.08), Valencian Community (40.08), Ceuta (47.50), Murcia (48.04) and Galicia (45.52). And below 100 they are already Castilla-La Mancha (87.91), Cantabria (69.99), Asturias (74.70), Canarias (72.43) and Extremadura (68.42).

Vaccination from 30 to 39 years

Older age groups are practically immunized, so now efforts are directed at vaccinating the youngest. For this reason, some autonomous communities have already begun to give dates to inject the drugs to citizens from 30 to 39 years old, as well as the serum they will receive.