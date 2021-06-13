The case of Denise Pipitone during the last episode of Fourth Grade: the imprint of a hand on one of the inspected machines

Another detail on the case of the little girl Denise Pipitone, emerged during the last episode of the TV program Fourth Degree. A detail concerning a machine and theimprint of a hand which has never been matched. The investigators did not have the fingerprints of the missing child available.

In 2004, immediately after the kidnapping, a couple testified to having seen a car speeding by, namely a gray Ford Fiesta, a few meters from the point where the little one disappeared. The car went to bump into a sidewalk and then quickly walked away.

One woman told that it was an old model and that the license plate started with TP. There was a lady driving from the apparent age of 50, eyeglasses, brown hair, short cut and was wearing something dark. The story was then also confirmed by a coachbuilder of Mazara del Vallo.

Denise Pipitone: the testimony of the coachbuilder

Seven months after Denise’s disappearance, the man is heard by the prosecutor and says he saw a car driven by a woman who had crashed as if she were in confusional state. It was outside at its body shop. So, he got on his scooter and got it tried to chase it, but the car headed for a dirt road and raised a lot of fuss, doing lose its tracks.

Investigators searched for that woman’s car for a long time. Among the many inspected, there was one that presented a particular detail: theimprint of a hand on the passenger side. A print full of information, which no one has ever been able to compare due to the absence of Denise Pipitone’s prints.

Eventually the track of the Fiesta was dropped into the void and theinterrogative on who that woman was who was whizzing at full speed, is still there today, after 17 long years. And it’s certainly not the only mystery surrounding Denise Pipitone’s case.