The Organization of American States (OAS) resolved to condemn this Tuesday in Washington the arbitrary detention by the government of Daniel Ortega of 13 opposition leaders and presidential candidates in Nicaragua, a decision that Argentina did not accompany because it preferred to abstain.

The Permanent Council of the organization was summoned to an extraordinary virtual session to discuss the situation in Nicaragua, at the request of Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, the United States, Peru and Paraguay, another sign of the strong international pressure that these days weighs on the country led since 2014 by Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.

The vote on the resolution was 26 countries in favor, 5 abstentions (Argentina, Mexico, Honduras, Belize and Dominica) and 3 against (Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Bolivia).

The Nicaraguan government arrested 13 prominent opposition figures in recent days These include Dora María Téllez, one of the key Sandinista rebels of the late 1970s in Nicaragua, and other Sandinista dissidents and former Ortega allies such as retired General Hugo Torres and Víctor Hugo Tinoco, who was vice chancellor between 1979 and 90. With them there are already 13 detainees in recent weeks, including four candidates for the presidential elections on November 7 who have now been disqualified.

The majority are accused of conspiring against the independence, sovereignty and determination of Nicaragua ”and of“ inciting foreign interference ”. But other countries in the region and in Europe consider them “arbitrary”, violations of human rights and a maneuver by Ortega to eliminate the opposition for the next elections, an attitude similar to that of the Chavista regime in Venezuela.

The issue is very sensitive for Argentina, that has remained silent and has resisted condemning the constant arrests of opponents and human rights violations in Venezuela (the OAS denounced that since 2014 there have been more than 15,000 arbitrary detentions).

The position of our country on Nicaragua, which has a government with which Kirchnerism has had less relationship, was being analyzed very carefully, since it is an important issue at this time for the Joe Biden government and its policy on human rights. in the region.

President Alberto Fernández had less hesitation in going out immediately to express his “concern” at the “repression unleashed in the face of social protests in Colombia” and called on the government of Iván Duque to stop the violence.

The government doubted their vote until the last minute. A signal was given on Monday by Mexico, a country that usually votes in line with Argentina, on Monday, which said it was still “With concern” recent arrests. Argentina, on the other hand, did not give clues.

For the United States, the issue is important in its policy of promoting human rights in Latin America. In fact, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, called on Foreign Minister Felipe Solá on Friday to accompany his country in the resolution at the OAS.

Also the situation in Nicaragua was the subject of conversation in the various meetings held by the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, that he is here in Washington as the highest official of the Alberto Fernández government who has visited the United States so far. Massa has met with representatives of the White House, the State Department and Democratic and Republican congressmen and the issue of human rights was always on the agenda.

The approved resolution asks “Unequivocally condemn the arrest, harassment, and arbitrary restrictions imposed on potential presidential candidates, to the political parties to the independent media and to demand the immediate release of possible candidates and all political prisoners.

In addition, it expresses a “serious concern because the Nicaraguan government has not implemented, as of May 2021, electoral reforms in accordance with the international norms foreseen, in order to guarantee that the November elections are “free and fair.”

It also “strongly urges the Nicaraguan government to, without delay, implement legislative and other measures that are in accordance with applicable international standards” for fair and fair elections, and to receive “credible electoral observers from the OAS and other countries. ”.