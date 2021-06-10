After a Wednesday full of protests in different parts of the City of Buenos Aires, a new mobilization this Thursday complicates the movement through the Buenos Aires Center.

The organizations, among which are the Polo Obrero Tendencia and Resistencia Popular, concentrated in the vicinity of the Once, Constitución and Retiro stations They are mobilized from these points towards the Ministry of Social Development, on avenues 9 de Julio and Belgrano.

The different columns complicate the circulation on both lanes of the 9 de Julio south hand and north hand, in addition to the inconveniences for Rivadavia, due to the protesters who are mobilizing against each other.

The protest is to ask for the increase in food items for the soup kitchens, a new IFE “that covers 82% of the food basket” and for “vaccines for all”, among other claims.

“Social Development ignores the commitments assumed, owes the payment of plans to colleagues, the income from the delayed batches affects 400 colleagues, did not pay the bonuses and increases to more than 700 colleagues and passed to suspension and discount to dozens more, “they expressed through a statement.

The protest this Thursday will be installed in front of the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

This new mobilization occurs the day after a day full of protests with the installation of popular pots, “fishy”, camp in front of Congress and pickets, social organizations cut off 9 de Julio Avenue

The protest was carried out by social movements that demand vaccines against the coronavirus and for food and economic assistance in the context of a pandemic.

The protesters interrupted the circulation on the 9 de Julio with a cut that affected the Metrobus, in front of the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation.

The string of mobilizations of these leftist groups challenge the national government, which called for a “truce” regarding the mobilizations due to the sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

AFG